Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) Stock Price Up 1.4%

Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Free Report) shares shot up 1.4% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $508.91 and last traded at $506.64. 1,185,043 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 67% from the average session volume of 3,627,868 shares. The stock had previously closed at $499.52.

Several brokerages recently commented on ADBE. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $685.00 target price on shares of Adobe in a research report on Friday, March 15th. Bank of America dropped their price target on shares of Adobe from $700.00 to $640.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 15th. TD Cowen decreased their price objective on Adobe from $650.00 to $640.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 15th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Adobe from $690.00 to $675.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 15th. Finally, BNP Paribas lowered Adobe from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $499.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $620.72.

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $575.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $571.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The company has a market cap of $229.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 1.29.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 14th. The software company reported $4.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.38 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $5.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.14 billion. Adobe had a net margin of 24.08% and a return on equity of 39.12%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.97 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Adobe Inc. will post 14.57 EPS for the current year.

Adobe declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, March 14th that authorizes the company to repurchase $25.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the software company to buy up to 10.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, insider David Wadhwani sold 6,099 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $571.77, for a total value of $3,487,225.23. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,614 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,353,456.78. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, insider David Wadhwani sold 6,099 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $571.77, for a total transaction of $3,487,225.23. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 7,614 shares in the company, valued at $4,353,456.78. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 788 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $615.42, for a total transaction of $484,950.96. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,495,528.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 9,162 shares of company stock worth $5,340,250. Insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ADBE. VELA Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Adobe by 122.2% in the first quarter. VELA Investment Management LLC now owns 1,958 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $892,000 after buying an additional 1,077 shares during the period. Bornite Capital Management LP bought a new position in Adobe during the 1st quarter worth about $15,947,000. United Bank raised its stake in shares of Adobe by 34.7% in the 1st quarter. United Bank now owns 2,109 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $961,000 after purchasing an additional 543 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Adobe by 21.0% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 525,897 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $239,609,000 after purchasing an additional 91,328 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ergoteles LLC boosted its position in shares of Adobe by 138.3% during the first quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 6,651 shares of the software company’s stock worth $3,030,000 after buying an additional 3,860 shares during the period. 80.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Adobe Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

