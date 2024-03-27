Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) Stock Price Up 1%

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Free Report)’s stock price rose 1% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $181.75 and last traded at $181.51. Approximately 30,071,835 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 62% from the average daily volume of 78,139,188 shares. The stock had previously closed at $179.65.

AMD has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $128.00 to $193.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 29th. TD Cowen raised their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $130.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $157.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $154.00 to $174.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $145.00 target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Advanced Micro Devices presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $181.82.

The company has a current ratio of 2.51, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $180.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $140.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $284.59 billion, a PE ratio of 342.06, a PEG ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 1.66.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 30th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77. Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 3.77% and a return on equity of 5.73%. The business had revenue of $6.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.13 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.54 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 2.67 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CAO Darla M. Smith sold 1,678 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $188.66, for a total transaction of $316,571.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,209 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $794,069.94. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Advanced Micro Devices news, CAO Darla M. Smith sold 1,678 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.66, for a total value of $316,571.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,209 shares in the company, valued at approximately $794,069.94. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Lisa T. Su sold 125,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.13, for a total value of $24,391,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 3,222,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $628,753,739.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 324,943 shares of company stock valued at $59,919,994 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices during the 4th quarter valued at $5,115,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 282,557 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $41,652,000 after purchasing an additional 919 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 1,770,000.0% during the 4th quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 35,402 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $5,219,000 after purchasing an additional 35,400 shares during the period. Warren Street Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 8.1% during the 4th quarter. Warren Street Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,495 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $368,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares during the period. Finally, Leo Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Advanced Micro Devices during the 4th quarter worth $655,000. 71.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. It operates through Data Center, Client, Gaming, and Embedded segments. The company offers x86 microprocessors and graphics processing units (GPUs) as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, data center, and professional GPUs; and embedded processors, and semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products, microprocessor and SoC development services and technology, data processing unites, field programmable gate arrays (FPGA), and adaptive SoC products.

