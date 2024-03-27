Aehr Test Systems (NASDAQ:AEHR) Issues Q3 2024 Earnings Guidance

Aehr Test Systems (NASDAQ:AEHR – Get Free Report) updated its third quarter 2024 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided EPS guidance of -0.040–0.030 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 0.130. The company issued revenue guidance of $7.6 million-$7.6 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $14.3 million. Aehr Test Systems also updated its FY 2024 guidance to 0.480- EPS.

Several equities research analysts have commented on AEHR shares. William Blair reaffirmed a market perform rating on shares of Aehr Test Systems in a research note on Monday. Craig Hallum reaffirmed a hold rating and set a $12.00 price objective on shares of Aehr Test Systems in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Aehr Test Systems from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, January 19th.

Shares of NASDAQ:AEHR opened at $11.17 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $322.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.73 and a beta of 2.01. Aehr Test Systems has a 12 month low of $10.53 and a 12 month high of $54.10. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.61.

Aehr Test Systems (NASDAQ:AEHR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 9th. The semiconductor company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.04. Aehr Test Systems had a return on equity of 26.97% and a net margin of 25.76%. The business had revenue of $21.43 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.10 million. Research analysts expect that Aehr Test Systems will post 0.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Aehr Test Systems news, CEO Gayn Erickson sold 4,871 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.39, for a total transaction of $84,706.69. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 427,935 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,441,789.65. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, CEO Gayn Erickson sold 4,871 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.39, for a total transaction of $84,706.69. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 427,935 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,441,789.65. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Avijit K. Ray-Chaudhuri bought 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 12th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $17.87 per share, with a total value of $53,610.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the vice president now directly owns 9,719 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $173,678.53. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 8,738 shares of company stock worth $151,723. 6.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Aehr Test Systems in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Deutsche Bank AG bought a new stake in Aehr Test Systems in the 1st quarter valued at $40,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Aehr Test Systems by 93.0% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,158 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 558 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Aehr Test Systems by 463.8% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,458 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 2,022 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Aehr Test Systems by 1,027.1% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,578 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 1,438 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.69% of the company’s stock.

Aehr Test Systems provides test solutions for testing, burning-in, and semiconductor devices in wafer level, singulated die, and package part form, and installed systems worldwide. Its product portfolio includes FOX-XP and FOX-NP systems that are full wafer contact and singulated die/module test and burn-in systems that can test, burn-in, and stabilize range of devices, including silicon carbide-based and other power semiconductors, 2D and 3D sensors used in mobile phones, tablets and other computing devices, memory semiconductors, processors, microcontrollers, systems-on-a-chip, and photonics and integrated optical devices.

