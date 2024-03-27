AGNC Investment (NASDAQ:AGNC) Trading Up 0.5%

AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNC – Get Free Report)’s stock price shot up 0.5% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $9.87 and last traded at $9.83. 2,384,484 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 80% from the average session volume of 12,059,516 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.78.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on AGNC shares. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of AGNC Investment from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $9.00 price target on shares of AGNC Investment in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. Compass Point began coverage on AGNC Investment in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $10.25 price objective for the company. Jonestrading initiated coverage on AGNC Investment in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $10.75 target price on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded AGNC Investment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, AGNC Investment currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $10.06.

AGNC Investment Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a current ratio of 0.26. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.28. The firm has a market cap of $6.77 billion, a PE ratio of 974.97 and a beta of 1.45.

AGNC Investment (NASDAQ:AGNC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, January 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.11. AGNC Investment had a net margin of 7.59% and a return on equity of 28.02%. The firm had revenue of $640.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $570.42 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.74 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that AGNC Investment Corp. will post 2.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AGNC Investment Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a mar 24 dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 9th. Investors of record on Friday, March 29th will be issued a $0.12 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 14.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th. AGNC Investment’s payout ratio is 14,414.41%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CFO Bernice Bell sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.85, for a total value of $98,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 287,282 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,829,727.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.43% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On AGNC Investment

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in AGNC Investment by 10.5% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 63,366,808 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $621,628,000 after purchasing an additional 6,019,268 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of AGNC Investment by 1.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 33,303,058 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $335,695,000 after buying an additional 523,955 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of AGNC Investment by 2.7% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 15,338,384 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $157,098,000 after buying an additional 402,771 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of AGNC Investment by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,773,217 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $88,873,000 after acquiring an additional 334,930 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in AGNC Investment by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 7,682,998 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $75,370,000 after acquiring an additional 395,796 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.28% of the company’s stock.

AGNC Investment Company Profile

AGNC Investment Corp., formerly American Capital Agency Corp., is a real estate investment trust. The Company invests in agency residential mortgage-backed securities on a leveraged basis. Its investments consist of residential mortgage pass-through securities and collateralized mortgage obligations (CMOs) for which the principal and interest payments are guaranteed by a government-sponsored enterprise, such as the Federal National Mortgage Association (Fannie Mae) and the Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corporation (Freddie Mac), or by the United States Government agency, such as the Government National Mortgage Association (Ginnie Mae) (collectively, GSEs).

