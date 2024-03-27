Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) Shares Sold by Atticus Wealth Management LLC

Atticus Wealth Management LLC decreased its holdings in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD – Free Report) by 14.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,312 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 216 shares during the quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Air Products and Chemicals were worth $359,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cape Cod Five Cents Savings Bank purchased a new position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals during the third quarter worth about $376,000. BKM Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,177,000. Bellwether Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals during the third quarter worth $501,000. W.H. Cornerstone Investments Inc. grew its position in Air Products and Chemicals by 5.9% during the third quarter. W.H. Cornerstone Investments Inc. now owns 5,871 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,664,000 after buying an additional 325 shares during the period. Finally, Cox Capital Mgt LLC lifted its position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 75.3% during the 4th quarter. Cox Capital Mgt LLC now owns 12,103 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,314,000 after acquiring an additional 5,198 shares during the period. 81.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Air Products and Chemicals Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of Air Products and Chemicals stock opened at $237.88 on Wednesday. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a twelve month low of $212.24 and a twelve month high of $307.71. The stock has a market cap of $52.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $240.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $264.59.

Air Products and Chemicals Increases Dividend

Air Products and Chemicals ( NYSE:APD Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 5th. The basic materials company reported $2.82 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.00 by ($0.18). Air Products and Chemicals had a net margin of 18.82% and a return on equity of 16.84%. The company had revenue of $3 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.20 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.64 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 12.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 13th. Investors of record on Monday, April 1st will be paid a dividend of $1.77 per share. This is an increase from Air Products and Chemicals’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.75. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 28th. This represents a $7.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.98%. Air Products and Chemicals’s payout ratio is 66.79%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently weighed in on APD. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on Air Products and Chemicals from $307.00 to $250.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Bank of America raised shares of Air Products and Chemicals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $264.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $285.00 to $240.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. TD Cowen decreased their price target on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $345.00 to $305.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $260.00 to $245.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $280.29.

Air Products and Chemicals Company Profile

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and related services in the Americas, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, India, and internationally. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, and argon; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, and syngas; and specialty gases for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, manufacturing, electronics, energy production, medical, food, and metals.

