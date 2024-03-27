Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) Shares Down 0.7%

Shares of Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA – Get Free Report) dropped 0.7% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $71.62 and last traded at $71.65. Approximately 4,100,014 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 79% from the average daily volume of 19,365,070 shares. The stock had previously closed at $72.13.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on BABA shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Alibaba Group from $110.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $121.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Benchmark cut their price objective on shares of Alibaba Group from $150.00 to $128.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of Alibaba Group from $100.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $138.00 to $109.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Alibaba Group has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $115.44.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The business has a fifty day moving average of $73.35 and a 200 day moving average of $77.78. The firm has a market cap of $181.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.19 and a beta of 0.47.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The specialty retailer reported $18.97 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $19.12 by ($0.15). Alibaba Group had a return on equity of 12.65% and a net margin of 10.75%. The business had revenue of $260.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $260.26 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.44 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 7.97 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in Alibaba Group in the 1st quarter valued at $53,000. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp acquired a new position in shares of Alibaba Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,452,000. Dakota Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Alibaba Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $390,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 11.3% in the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 7,342 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $799,000 after buying an additional 743 shares during the period. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. grew its position in Alibaba Group by 46.0% during the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 7,816 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $850,000 after buying an additional 2,464 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.47% of the company’s stock.

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides technology infrastructure and marketing reach to help merchants, brands, retailers, and other businesses to engage with their users and customers in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates through seven segments: China Commerce, International Commerce, Local Consumer Services, Cainiao, Cloud, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

