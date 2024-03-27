ARM (NASDAQ:ARM) Shares Up 4%

Arm Holdings plc (NASDAQ:ARM – Get Free Report) rose 4% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as 143.75 and last traded at 139.52. Approximately 7,385,314 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 55% from the average daily volume of 16,513,186 shares. The stock had previously closed at 134.15.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ARM has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Susquehanna boosted their price objective on shares of ARM from $48.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. New Street Research reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $110.00 price target on shares of ARM in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on ARM from $70.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. TD Cowen boosted their target price on shares of ARM from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities increased their price target on shares of ARM from $140.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of 85.78.

ARM Stock Down 7.5 %

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of 111.74.

ARM (NASDAQ:ARM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The company reported 0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of 0.25 by 0.04. The business had revenue of 824.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of 762.50 million. ARM’s revenue was up 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Arm Holdings plc will post 1.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ARM

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Schroder Investment Management Group purchased a new stake in shares of ARM in the fourth quarter worth about $480,194,000. Jennison Associates LLC purchased a new stake in ARM in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $339,965,000. FMR LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ARM during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $242,812,000. Wellington Management Group LLP purchased a new position in shares of ARM during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $152,896,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of ARM in the 3rd quarter valued at $143,092,000. 7.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About ARM

Arm Holdings plc architects, develops, and licenses central processing unit products and related technologies for semiconductor companies and original equipment manufacturers rely on to develop products. It offers microprocessors, systems intellectual property (IPs), graphics processing units, physical IP and associated systems IPs, software, tools, and other related services.

