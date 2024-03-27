ArriVent BioPharma (NASDAQ:AVBP) Shares Down 2.8%

ArriVent BioPharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVBP – Get Free Report)’s stock price was down 2.8% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $17.76 and last traded at $17.76. Approximately 15,817 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 93% from the average daily volume of 218,330 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.28.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on ArriVent BioPharma in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $27.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on ArriVent BioPharma in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of ArriVent BioPharma in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company.

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $20.33.

In other news, Director Orbimed Advisors Llc acquired 444,444 shares of ArriVent BioPharma stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 30th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $18.00 per share, for a total transaction of $7,999,992.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,513,664 shares in the company, valued at $27,245,952. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, major shareholder Hillhouse Investment Managemen bought 555,555 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 30th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $18.00 per share, with a total value of $9,999,990.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 4,484,672 shares in the company, valued at approximately $80,724,096. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Orbimed Advisors Llc bought 444,444 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 30th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $18.00 per share, with a total value of $7,999,992.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 1,513,664 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,245,952. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here.

ArriVent BioPharma, Inc operates as a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company that engages in the identification, development, and commercialization of medicines for the unmet medical needs of patients with cancers. It also engages in the development and commercialization of targeted cancer therapies for non-small-cell lung cancer (NSCLC) and other solid tumors.

