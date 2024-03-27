Artemis Investment Management LLP Acquires 1,422 Shares of Aehr Test Systems (NASDAQ:AEHR)

Artemis Investment Management LLP raised its position in shares of Aehr Test Systems (NASDAQ:AEHR – Free Report) by 12.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 12,916 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,422 shares during the quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP’s holdings in Aehr Test Systems were worth $343,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of AEHR. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Aehr Test Systems during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its position in shares of Aehr Test Systems by 141.3% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 823 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 482 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG bought a new stake in shares of Aehr Test Systems in the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Aehr Test Systems by 93.0% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,158 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 558 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Aehr Test Systems by 1,027.1% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,578 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 1,438 shares in the last quarter. 69.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Aehr Test Systems Stock Down 1.8 %

AEHR opened at $11.17 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.61. Aehr Test Systems has a 52 week low of $10.53 and a 52 week high of $54.10. The company has a market capitalization of $322.25 million, a PE ratio of 15.73 and a beta of 2.01.

Aehr Test Systems ( NASDAQ:AEHR Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 9th. The semiconductor company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.04. Aehr Test Systems had a net margin of 25.76% and a return on equity of 26.97%. The business had revenue of $21.43 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.10 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Aehr Test Systems will post 0.72 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on AEHR. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Aehr Test Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 19th. Craig Hallum reissued a “hold” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on shares of Aehr Test Systems in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Aehr Test Systems in a report on Monday.

In related news, VP Avijit K. Ray-Chaudhuri acquired 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 12th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $17.87 per share, with a total value of $53,610.00. Following the acquisition, the vice president now directly owns 9,719 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $173,678.53. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CEO Gayn Erickson sold 4,871 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.39, for a total transaction of $84,706.69. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 427,935 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,441,789.65. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Avijit K. Ray-Chaudhuri bought 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 12th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $17.87 per share, for a total transaction of $53,610.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 9,719 shares in the company, valued at approximately $173,678.53. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold 8,738 shares of company stock valued at $151,723 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 6.30% of the company’s stock.

Aehr Test Systems provides test solutions for testing, burning-in, and semiconductor devices in wafer level, singulated die, and package part form, and installed systems worldwide. Its product portfolio includes FOX-XP and FOX-NP systems that are full wafer contact and singulated die/module test and burn-in systems that can test, burn-in, and stabilize range of devices, including silicon carbide-based and other power semiconductors, 2D and 3D sensors used in mobile phones, tablets and other computing devices, memory semiconductors, processors, microcontrollers, systems-on-a-chip, and photonics and integrated optical devices.

