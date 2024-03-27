ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:ASAZY) Plans Dividend of $0.13

ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:ASAZY – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Tuesday, March 26th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Friday, April 26th will be given a dividend of 0.1316 per share by the industrial products company on Friday, May 17th. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 25th. This is an increase from ASSA ABLOY AB (publ)’s previous dividend of $0.11.

ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of ASAZY stock opened at $14.75 on Wednesday. ASSA ABLOY AB has a twelve month low of $10.17 and a twelve month high of $15.09. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $14.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.68.

ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:ASAZY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 7th. The industrial products company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.17. The business had revenue of $3.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.60 billion. ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) had a net margin of 10.39% and a return on equity of 16.10%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that ASSA ABLOY AB will post 0.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About ASSA ABLOY AB (publ)

ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) provides door opening and access products, solutions, and services for the institutional, commercial, and residential markets in Europe, the Middle East, India, Africa, North and South America, Asia, and Oceania. The company provides digital access solutions, such as electronic access control ecosystem, wireless solutions, electronic key solutions, standalone access solutions, and wired solutions; swing, revolving, and sliding doors; mechanical products, including hinges, lever handles, mortise lockcases, euro profile cylinders, panic exit devices, door closers, floor spring, and general hardware; and doors.

