Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Increases Stake in Grand Canyon Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOPE)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its holdings in Grand Canyon Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOPE – Free Report) by 824.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 173,643 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 154,858 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A.’s holdings in Grand Canyon Education were worth $22,928,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Quarry LP purchased a new stake in Grand Canyon Education during the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC purchased a new stake in Grand Canyon Education during the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. CWM LLC boosted its position in Grand Canyon Education by 98.4% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 373 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 185 shares during the period. Financial Management Professionals Inc. boosted its position in Grand Canyon Education by 4,480.0% during the 3rd quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 458 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 448 shares during the period. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its position in Grand Canyon Education by 182.3% during the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 463 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 299 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.17% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Grand Canyon Education

In other news, CTO Dilek Marsh sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.65, for a total value of $198,975.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 25,674 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,405,656.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Grand Canyon Education Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of LOPE opened at $133.61 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.65, a PEG ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 0.59. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $131.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $128.57. Grand Canyon Education, Inc. has a twelve month low of $99.65 and a twelve month high of $144.94.

Grand Canyon Education (NASDAQ:LOPE – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported $2.77 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.72 by $0.05. Grand Canyon Education had a net margin of 21.33% and a return on equity of 31.75%. The firm had revenue of $278.28 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $275.00 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Grand Canyon Education, Inc. will post 7.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Barrington Research increased their price target on shares of Grand Canyon Education from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th.

Grand Canyon Education Company Profile

Grand Canyon Education, Inc provides education services to colleges and universities in the United States. It offers technology services, including learning management system, internal administration, infrastructure, and support services; academic services, such as program and curriculum, faculty and related training and development, class scheduling, and skills and simulation lab sites; and counseling services and support services comprising admission, financial aid, and field experience and other counseling services.

