Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Raises Holdings in Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its stake in shares of Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR – Free Report) by 202.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 983,911 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 658,957 shares during the quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. owned 0.31% of Juniper Networks worth $29,006,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Juniper Networks by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 40,989,123 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,139,088,000 after purchasing an additional 325,418 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Juniper Networks by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 35,586,752 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $1,114,933,000 after acquiring an additional 1,160,174 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Juniper Networks by 10.9% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 16,412,994 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $514,219,000 after acquiring an additional 1,613,651 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Juniper Networks by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,510,090 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $234,732,000 after acquiring an additional 151,319 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc raised its position in shares of Juniper Networks by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 6,719,498 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $214,755,000 after acquiring an additional 344,059 shares in the last quarter. 91.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Juniper Networks Stock Performance

Shares of JNPR opened at $37.04 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $37.06 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $31.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. Juniper Networks, Inc. has a 12 month low of $24.87 and a 12 month high of $38.04. The company has a market cap of $11.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.99, a P/E/G ratio of 7.59 and a beta of 0.98.

Juniper Networks Dividend Announcement

Juniper Networks ( NYSE:JNPR Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The network equipment provider reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $1.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.41 billion. Juniper Networks had a return on equity of 11.72% and a net margin of 5.57%. Research analysts anticipate that Juniper Networks, Inc. will post 1.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 1st were paid a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.38%. Juniper Networks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 92.63%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Juniper Networks in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. KeyCorp restated a “sector weight” rating on shares of Juniper Networks in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price target on Juniper Networks from $31.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating and issued a $40.00 price target (up previously from $35.00) on shares of Juniper Networks in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Juniper Networks in a research note on Sunday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.58.

Insider Transactions at Juniper Networks

In other news, CEO Rami Rahim sold 5,555 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.43, for a total value of $207,923.65. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,008,479 shares in the company, valued at approximately $37,747,368.97. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CEO Rami Rahim sold 5,555 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.43, for a total value of $207,923.65. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,008,479 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,747,368.97. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Robert Mobassaly sold 5,496 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.35, for a total value of $199,779.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 30,888 shares in the company, valued at $1,122,778.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 221,800 shares of company stock worth $8,122,949 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.29% of the company’s stock.

Juniper Networks Profile

Juniper Networks, Inc designs, develops, and sells network products and services worldwide. The company offers routing products, such as ACX series universal access routers to deploy high-bandwidth services; MX series Ethernet routers that function as a universal edge platform; PTX series packet transport routers; wide-area network SDN controllers; and session smart routers.

