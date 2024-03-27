Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Reduces Holdings in KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lowered its stake in shares of KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC – Free Report) by 47.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 54,770 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 49,260 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A.’s holdings in KLA were worth $31,838,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KLAC. Norges Bank acquired a new position in KLA during the fourth quarter worth $572,224,000. Alkeon Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of KLA by 52.8% in the 3rd quarter. Alkeon Capital Management LLC now owns 1,156,913 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $530,630,000 after purchasing an additional 400,000 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of KLA by 22.8% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,074,884 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $759,532,000 after purchasing an additional 385,420 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of KLA by 10.4% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,844,959 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,133,396,000 after purchasing an additional 268,104 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AustralianSuper Pty Ltd lifted its stake in shares of KLA by 6,309.1% in the 4th quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd now owns 250,147 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $145,410,000 after purchasing an additional 246,244 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.65% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

KLAC has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Berenberg Bank upped their price target on KLA from $670.00 to $690.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on KLA from $750.00 to $760.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. Raymond James increased their target price on KLA from $550.00 to $625.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 19th. TD Cowen increased their target price on KLA from $525.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Finally, UBS Group increased their target price on KLA from $605.00 to $760.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, KLA presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $641.05.

KLA Trading Down 1.6 %

NASDAQ:KLAC opened at $688.42 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $655.02 and its 200 day moving average price is $565.11. The company has a market capitalization of $93.10 billion, a PE ratio of 34.96, a P/E/G ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69. KLA Co. has a 52-week low of $355.88 and a 52-week high of $729.15.

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The semiconductor company reported $6.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.91 by $0.25. KLA had a return on equity of 107.56% and a net margin of 27.98%. The firm had revenue of $2.49 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.46 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $7.38 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that KLA Co. will post 22.74 EPS for the current year.

KLA Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 19th were paid a $1.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 15th. This represents a $5.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.84%. KLA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 29.46%.

About KLA

KLA Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets process control, process-enabling, and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related electronics industries worldwide. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Process Control; Specialty Semiconductor Process; and PCB, Display and Component Inspection.

