Atticus Wealth Management LLC Lowers Stock Position in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Atticus Wealth Management LLC decreased its holdings in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 7.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 9,840 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 841 shares during the quarter. Invesco QQQ accounts for about 1.4% of Atticus Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Atticus Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $4,030,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ by 1.2% in the third quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,428 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $870,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Goodwin Daniel L grew its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ by 76.1% in the third quarter. Goodwin Daniel L now owns 5,775 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,069,000 after purchasing an additional 2,495 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ by 6.1% in the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 4,259,295 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,530,696,000 after purchasing an additional 243,305 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ by 36.7% in the second quarter. Cornerstone Advisors LLC now owns 108,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $39,897,000 after purchasing an additional 29,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Scarborough Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ by 73.3% in the third quarter. Scarborough Advisors LLC now owns 1,374 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $492,000 after purchasing an additional 581 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.58% of the company’s stock.

Get Invesco QQQ alerts:

Invesco QQQ Stock Performance

Shares of QQQ stock opened at $443.32 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $432.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $398.85. Invesco QQQ has a fifty-two week low of $304.77 and a fifty-two week high of $449.34.

Invesco QQQ Dividend Announcement

Invesco QQQ Company Profile

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.5735 per share. This represents a $2.29 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.52%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 18th.

(Free Report)

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco QQQ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco QQQ and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.