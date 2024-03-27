Atticus Wealth Management LLC Purchases 22,718 Shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST)

Atticus Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST – Free Report) by 47.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 70,730 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 22,718 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF accounts for about 1.3% of Atticus Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Atticus Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF were worth $3,553,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Walker Asset Management LLC grew its stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Walker Asset Management LLC now owns 7,015 shares of the company’s stock valued at $352,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares in the last quarter. Rollins Financial grew its stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 3.8% in the third quarter. Rollins Financial now owns 5,598 shares of the company’s stock valued at $281,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 7.7% in the third quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,908 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 4.6% in the third quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $329,000 after purchasing an additional 287 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baystate Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 4.2% in the third quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $362,000 after purchasing an additional 289 shares in the last quarter.

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF Stock Performance

JPST stock opened at $50.44 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $50.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $50.25. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF has a twelve month low of $49.93 and a twelve month high of $50.51.

About JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF

The JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (JPST) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that aims to maximize income and preserve capital using USD-denominated debt securities with an effective duration of one year or less. JPST was launched on May 17, 2017 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

