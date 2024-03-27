Atticus Wealth Management LLC Sells 17,741 Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

Atticus Wealth Management LLC lowered its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Free Report) by 35.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 32,045 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 17,741 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF comprises 0.9% of Atticus Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Atticus Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $2,415,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Financial Freedom LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Sawyer & Company Inc purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the third quarter worth about $33,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. BluePath Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the third quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Valued Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Institutional investors own 79.80% of the company’s stock.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

NYSEARCA:EFA opened at $79.56 on Wednesday. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 12-month low of $65.68 and a 12-month high of $80.03. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $76.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $73.07.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

