Atticus Wealth Management LLC Sells 2,075 Shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

Atticus Wealth Management LLC cut its stake in shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Free Report) by 10.0% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 18,576 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 2,075 shares during the period. Atticus Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $1,128,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Country Trust Bank boosted its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 975.6% during the third quarter. Country Trust Bank now owns 441 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp boosted its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 59.8% during the third quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp now owns 556 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 208 shares during the last quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy during the second quarter valued at $32,000. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy during the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, West Tower Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy during the second quarter valued at $36,000. 78.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently commented on NEE. Citigroup began coverage on NextEra Energy in a research report on Friday, December 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $69.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on NextEra Energy from $84.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $74.00 target price on shares of NextEra Energy in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on NextEra Energy from $76.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on NextEra Energy from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $72.46.

NextEra Energy Stock Down 1.9 %

NEE stock opened at $61.43 on Wednesday. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a twelve month low of $47.15 and a twelve month high of $79.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The stock has a market cap of $126.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.02, a PEG ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.50. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $57.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $58.62.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.03. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 11.73% and a net margin of 26.00%. The firm had revenue of $6.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.72 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.51 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 3.44 EPS for the current year.

NextEra Energy Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 27th were given a dividend of $0.515 per share. This is a boost from NextEra Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. This represents a $2.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.35%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 26th. NextEra Energy’s payout ratio is presently 57.06%.

NextEra Energy Company Profile

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear,natural gas, and other clean energy. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

Further Reading

