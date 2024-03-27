Atticus Wealth Management LLC Sells 653 Shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

Atticus Wealth Management LLC decreased its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Free Report) by 23.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,167 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 653 shares during the period. Atticus Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $657,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the third quarter worth $25,000. BluePath Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the third quarter valued at $27,000. Hibernia Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the third quarter valued at $32,000. True Wealth Design LLC purchased a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Financial Freedom LLC purchased a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $39,000.
iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Stock Performance
NYSEARCA IWF opened at $336.54 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $85.85 billion, a PE ratio of 26.14 and a beta of 1.08. The business’s fifty day moving average is $325.43 and its 200 day moving average is $298.31. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $233.56 and a fifty-two week high of $340.83.
iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Company Profile
iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.
