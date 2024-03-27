AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) Position Increased by Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC

Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO – Free Report) by 30.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 224 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 52 shares during the period. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in AutoZone were worth $579,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new position in AutoZone in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Rock Creek Group LP acquired a new stake in shares of AutoZone during the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of AutoZone during the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp boosted its stake in shares of AutoZone by 166.7% during the 3rd quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 16 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 10 shares during the period. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AutoZone during the 3rd quarter valued at $38,000. 92.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on AZO. Stephens raised their price target on shares of AutoZone from $3,000.00 to $3,070.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of AutoZone from $3,000.00 to $3,200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Raymond James upgraded shares of AutoZone from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $2,850.00 to $3,100.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. DA Davidson lifted their target price on shares of AutoZone from $2,770.00 to $3,025.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on shares of AutoZone from $2,779.00 to $3,100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $3,080.72.

In related news, Chairman William C. Rhodes III sold 6,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,190.22, for a total transaction of $21,374,474.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 15,357 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $48,992,208.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other AutoZone news, COO Thomas B. Newbern sold 7,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,551.62, for a total value of $19,902,636.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 2,519 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,427,530.78. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Chairman William C. Rhodes III sold 6,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,190.22, for a total transaction of $21,374,474.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 15,357 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,992,208.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 27,797 shares of company stock valued at $81,010,974 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:AZO opened at $3,191.48 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $55.21 billion, a PE ratio of 22.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.70. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $2,891.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2,691.78. AutoZone, Inc. has a 12 month low of $2,277.88 and a 12 month high of $3,256.37.

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported $28.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $26.08 by $2.81. The business had revenue of $3.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.32 billion. AutoZone had a net margin of 14.70% and a negative return on equity of 56.06%. AutoZone’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $24.64 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that AutoZone, Inc. will post 151.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AutoZone, Inc retails and distributes automotive replacement parts and accessories in the United States, Mexico, and Brazil. The company provides various products for cars, sport utility vehicles, vans, and light trucks, including new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, maintenance items, accessories, and non-automotive products.

