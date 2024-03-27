Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVEM) Shares Sold by Rockwood Wealth Management LLC

Rockwood Wealth Management LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVEM – Free Report) by 4.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 436,574 shares of the company’s stock after selling 19,457 shares during the period. Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF accounts for 3.6% of Rockwood Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Rockwood Wealth Management LLC owned about 0.65% of Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF worth $24,618,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Savant Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 8.7% in the 3rd quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 11,084,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $585,144,000 after purchasing an additional 891,522 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 58.3% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,036,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $318,681,000 after acquiring an additional 2,223,331 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its holdings in Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 56.5% in the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 5,513,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $291,068,000 after acquiring an additional 1,990,140 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 9.3% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,479,104 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,872,000 after purchasing an additional 211,881 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Annex Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 18.6% during the 3rd quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,825,048 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,344,000 after purchasing an additional 286,506 shares during the last quarter.

Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:AVEM opened at $57.60 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $56.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $54.79. The stock has a market cap of $3.89 billion, a PE ratio of 7.73 and a beta of 0.80. Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a one year low of $50.65 and a one year high of $58.56.

About Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF

The Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF (AVEM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed fund that holds emerging-market stocks of all market capitalizations considered favorable on multiple factors. The fund seeks to provide capital appreciation.

Featured Articles

