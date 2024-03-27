Bellway p.l.c. (LON:BWY) Declares Dividend of GBX 16

Bellway p.l.c. (LON:BWY – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Tuesday, March 26th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 23rd will be paid a dividend of GBX 16 ($0.20) per share on Monday, July 1st. This represents a dividend yield of 0.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 23rd. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

Bellway Stock Performance

Shares of BWY opened at GBX 2,644 ($33.41) on Wednesday. Bellway has a 52-week low of GBX 1,903 ($24.05) and a 52-week high of GBX 2,898 ($36.62). The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 2,731.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 2,479.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.19, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 5.01. The stock has a market capitalization of £3.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 908.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 72.56 and a beta of 1.43.

Insider Transactions at Bellway

In other news, insider Sarah Whitney acquired 1,131 shares of Bellway stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 29th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 2,638 ($33.34) per share, with a total value of £29,835.78 ($37,704.76). Insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

Bellway Company Profile

Bellway p.l.c., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the home building business in the United Kingdom. The company builds and sells homes ranging from one-bedroom apartments to six-bedroom family homes, as well as provides homes to housing associations for social housing. It offers homes under Bellway, Ashberry, and Bellway London brands.

Featured Stories

