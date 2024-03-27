Block (NYSE:SQ) Shares Up 1.4%

Block, Inc. (NYSE:SQ – Get Free Report) shares were up 1.4% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $81.94 and last traded at $81.94. Approximately 1,674,250 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 85% from the average daily volume of 10,959,100 shares. The stock had previously closed at $80.77.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on SQ shares. Mizuho increased their price target on Block from $90.00 to $99.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. BTIG Research raised shares of Block from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. BMO Capital Markets restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $84.00 price target (down previously from $93.00) on shares of Block in a research report on Tuesday, December 5th. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price objective on shares of Block from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 26th. Finally, William Blair reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Block in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $82.59.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.90. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $72.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $62.34. The company has a market cap of $51.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 486.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 2.55.

Block (NYSE:SQ – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The technology company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.01. Block had a return on equity of 0.63% and a net margin of 0.04%. The business had revenue of $5.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.69 billion. On average, research analysts expect that Block, Inc. will post 1.09 EPS for the current year.

In other Block news, insider Brian Grassadonia sold 111,914 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.17, for a total value of $8,748,317.38. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 443,979 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,705,838.43. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CFO Amrita Ahuja sold 3,097 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.77, for a total transaction of $228,465.69. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 209,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,432,684. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Brian Grassadonia sold 111,914 shares of Block stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.17, for a total value of $8,748,317.38. Following the sale, the insider now owns 443,979 shares in the company, valued at $34,705,838.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 258,056 shares of company stock valued at $18,407,064 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 10.79% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Montag A & Associates Inc. increased its stake in shares of Block by 843.2% during the 4th quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 349 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 312 shares during the last quarter. Tidemark LLC purchased a new stake in Block in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Vima LLC bought a new stake in shares of Block in the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL purchased a new position in shares of Block during the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Creekmur Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Block during the 4th quarter worth $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.44% of the company’s stock.

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

