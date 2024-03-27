bluebird bio (NASDAQ:BLUE) Stock Price Down 0.7%

bluebird bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLUE – Get Free Report)’s stock price was down 0.7% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $1.35 and last traded at $1.36. Approximately 1,469,843 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 85% from the average daily volume of 9,802,114 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.37.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. StockNews.com raised bluebird bio to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, December 8th. HSBC reduced their price target on shares of bluebird bio from $2.31 to $1.02 and set a “reduce” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of bluebird bio from $10.00 to $7.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. Wedbush cut their target price on shares of bluebird bio from $1.72 to $1.68 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. Finally, Bank of America dropped their price target on bluebird bio from $12.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.27.

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.29.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. HBK Investments L P bought a new position in shares of bluebird bio in the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,070,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in bluebird bio by 56.2% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,775,379 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $12,110,000 after buying an additional 3,157,919 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in bluebird bio by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 613,641 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $847,000 after buying an additional 31,473 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in bluebird bio by 67.8% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,276,586 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,762,000 after buying an additional 515,812 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in bluebird bio during the fourth quarter valued at about $317,000. 87.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

bluebird bio, Inc, a biotechnology company, researches, develops, and commercializes gene therapies for severe genetic diseases. Its product candidates for severe genetic diseases include ZYNTEGLO (betibeglogene autotemcel) for the treatment of transfusion-dependent ß-thalassemia; lovotibeglogene autotemcel for the treatment of sickle cell disease (SCD); and SKYSONA (elivaldogene autotemcel) to treat cerebral adrenoleukodystrophy.

