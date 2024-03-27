Boeing (NYSE:BA) Shares Gap Up to $188.85

The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Get Free Report) gapped up before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $188.85, but opened at $196.01. Boeing shares last traded at $190.49, with a volume of 4,606,472 shares trading hands.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Boeing from $225.00 to $215.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of Boeing from $268.00 to $257.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Edward Jones lowered shares of Boeing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 8th. Northcoast Research downgraded Boeing from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, TD Cowen dropped their price target on Boeing from $275.00 to $230.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $242.65.

The stock has a market cap of $114.42 billion, a PE ratio of -50.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 24.80 and a beta of 1.52. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $201.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $210.13.

Boeing (NYSE:BA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 31st. The aircraft producer reported ($0.47) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.72) by $0.25. The company had revenue of $22.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.14 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($1.75) EPS. Boeing’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that The Boeing Company will post 1.9 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bollard Group LLC boosted its position in Boeing by 10.6% during the second quarter. Bollard Group LLC now owns 469 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $99,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont boosted its holdings in Boeing by 1.0% in the third quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 4,389 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $841,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Benchmark Financial Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Boeing by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Benchmark Financial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,785 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $465,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Boeing by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC now owns 4,716 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $1,229,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Waverly Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Boeing by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Waverly Advisors LLC now owns 8,015 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $1,527,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.82% of the company’s stock.

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; and Global Services segments.

