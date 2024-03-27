Boeing (NYSE:BA) Stock Price Up 0.9%

The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Get Free Report) shares shot up 0.9% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $196.18 and last traded at $190.54. 6,785,547 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 35% from the average session volume of 10,485,919 shares. The stock had previously closed at $188.85.

BA has been the subject of several analyst reports. Northcoast Research lowered shares of Boeing from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Bank of America reduced their price target on Boeing from $225.00 to $210.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. William Blair started coverage on Boeing in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Boeing from $285.00 to $260.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Finally, TD Cowen cut their price objective on shares of Boeing from $275.00 to $230.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $242.65.

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $201.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of $210.13.

Boeing (NYSE:BA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The aircraft producer reported ($0.47) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.72) by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $22.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.14 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($1.75) earnings per share. Boeing’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that The Boeing Company will post 1.55 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. CNB Bank raised its holdings in Boeing by 106.5% in the 3rd quarter. CNB Bank now owns 128 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the period. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Boeing during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Evolution Advisers Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Boeing during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Boeing during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in Boeing in the 2nd quarter worth $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.82% of the company’s stock.

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; and Global Services segments.

