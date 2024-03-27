BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA) Shares Sold by Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV

Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV lessened its position in BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA – Free Report) by 1.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 35,557 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 676 shares during the quarter. Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV’s holdings in BorgWarner were worth $1,275,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in BorgWarner by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 26,131,243 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,016,505,000 after purchasing an additional 570,039 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of BorgWarner by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,449,304 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $511,075,000 after acquiring an additional 357,259 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of BorgWarner by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,719,779 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $352,017,000 after acquiring an additional 106,453 shares in the last quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of BorgWarner by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,463,487 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $220,561,000 after acquiring an additional 166,007 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of BorgWarner by 10.0% during the 1st quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 5,322,946 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $261,410,000 after acquiring an additional 484,794 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.67% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other BorgWarner news, CAO Tonit M. Calaway sold 35,603 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.15, for a total transaction of $1,144,636.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 83,348 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,679,638.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CAO Tonit M. Calaway sold 35,603 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.15, for a total transaction of $1,144,636.45. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 83,348 shares in the company, valued at $2,679,638.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Stefan Demmerle sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.00, for a total value of $99,000.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 249,013 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,217,429. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 287,503 shares of company stock valued at $9,015,478 in the last three months. 0.45% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com downgraded BorgWarner from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Barclays lowered their target price on BorgWarner from $43.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on BorgWarner from $38.00 to $34.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 9th. TheStreet downgraded BorgWarner from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, Piper Sandler began coverage on BorgWarner in a research note on Friday, March 15th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $43.00 price target on the stock. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $44.05.

BorgWarner Trading Up 1.4 %

Shares of NYSE BWA opened at $33.65 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $32.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $34.88. BorgWarner Inc. has a 52-week low of $29.51 and a 52-week high of $50.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.60, a PEG ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The auto parts company reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by ($0.03). BorgWarner had a return on equity of 14.69% and a net margin of 3.94%. The company had revenue of $3.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.62 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.26 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that BorgWarner Inc. will post 3.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BorgWarner Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 1st were issued a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 29th. BorgWarner’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 16.48%.

BorgWarner Profile

BorgWarner Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides solutions for combustion, hybrid, and electric vehicles worldwide. It offers turbochargers, eBoosters, eTurbos, timing systems, emissions systems, thermal systems, gasoline ignition technology, smart remote actuators, powertrain sensors, cabin heaters, battery modules and systems, battery heaters, and battery charging.

