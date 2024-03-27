Cadent Capital Advisors LLC Buys 8,473 Shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Cadent Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 285.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,437 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,473 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF accounts for approximately 2.7% of Cadent Capital Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Cadent Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $5,463,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Family Investment Center Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $203,000. Kingdom Financial Group LLC. grew its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 29.8% in the fourth quarter. Kingdom Financial Group LLC. now owns 828 shares of the company’s stock valued at $395,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Sound Stewardship LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Sound Stewardship LLC now owns 18,694 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,929,000 after purchasing an additional 546 shares during the last quarter. Sage Financial Management Group Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 12.2% in the fourth quarter. Sage Financial Management Group Inc. now owns 52,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,942,000 after purchasing an additional 5,683 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First PREMIER Bank grew its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 63.4% in the fourth quarter. First PREMIER Bank now owns 2,529 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,208,000 after purchasing an additional 981 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Price Performance

IVV stock opened at $521.22 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $503.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $468.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $403.24 billion, a PE ratio of 18.43 and a beta of 1.00. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 12 month low of $395.40 and a 12 month high of $526.66.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

