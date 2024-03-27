Cadent Capital Advisors LLC Buys New Holdings in Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK)

Cadent Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 372 shares of the textile maker’s stock, valued at approximately $249,000.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Anchor Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Deckers Outdoor in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Deckers Outdoor during the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE raised its stake in Deckers Outdoor by 170.0% during the third quarter. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE now owns 81 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. West Oak Capital LLC raised its stake in Deckers Outdoor by 100.0% during the third quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 100 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Finally, E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Deckers Outdoor during the fourth quarter worth $80,000. 97.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Deckers Outdoor alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have issued reports on DECK. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Deckers Outdoor from $650.00 to $750.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 4th. Wedbush raised their target price on Deckers Outdoor from $895.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 15th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Deckers Outdoor from $625.00 to $775.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Raymond James raised their target price on Deckers Outdoor from $585.00 to $845.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. Finally, Evercore ISI initiated coverage on Deckers Outdoor in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $960.00 target price for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $862.36.

Deckers Outdoor Stock Up 0.5 %

Deckers Outdoor stock opened at $937.45 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $856.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $694.65. The stock has a market cap of $24.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.72, a P/E/G ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.01. Deckers Outdoor Co. has a 12-month low of $424.36 and a 12-month high of $956.17.

Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The textile maker reported $15.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $11.40 by $3.71. Deckers Outdoor had a return on equity of 38.77% and a net margin of 17.57%. The firm had revenue of $1.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.45 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $10.48 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Deckers Outdoor Co. will post 26.87 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Deckers Outdoor news, CEO David Powers sold 17,978 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $716.52, for a total transaction of $12,881,596.56. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 98,218 shares in the company, valued at $70,375,161.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, Director Bonita C. Stewart sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $871.11, for a total transaction of $3,048,885.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 8,863 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,720,647.93. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO David Powers sold 17,978 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $716.52, for a total value of $12,881,596.56. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 98,218 shares in the company, valued at approximately $70,375,161.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 42,449 shares of company stock worth $34,172,388. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Deckers Outdoor Profile

(Free Report)

Deckers Outdoor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, markets, and distributes footwear, apparel, and accessories for casual lifestyle use and high-performance activities in the United States and internationally. The company offers premium footwear, apparel, and accessories under the UGG brand name; footwear and apparel for ultra-runners and athletes under the Hoka brand; and sandals, shoes, and boots under the Teva brand name.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DECK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Deckers Outdoor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deckers Outdoor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.