Cadent Capital Advisors LLC Cuts Stake in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Cadent Capital Advisors LLC cut its position in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Free Report) by 2.2% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 5,286 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 117 shares during the quarter. Cadent Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $1,011,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Intrepid Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 350.0% in the 3rd quarter. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC now owns 180 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares in the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 111.8% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 216 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. 42.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SPDR Gold Shares Stock Up 0.3 %

NYSEARCA GLD opened at $201.65 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $191.68 and its 200 day moving average price is $186.05. SPDR Gold Shares has a 12 month low of $168.30 and a 12 month high of $203.92.

About SPDR Gold Shares

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

