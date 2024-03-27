Cadent Capital Advisors LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD)

Cadent Capital Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Free Report) by 25.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,217 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock after selling 774 shares during the period. Cadent Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources were worth $499,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in PXD. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 0.6% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,015,751 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $4,594,616,000 after purchasing an additional 113,751 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 3.6% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,337,964 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $884,893,000 after purchasing an additional 149,026 shares during the period. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Pioneer Natural Resources by 46.4% in the fourth quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,242,203 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $968,877,000 after buying an additional 1,343,601 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its stake in Pioneer Natural Resources by 7.6% in the third quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 3,259,731 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $748,271,000 after buying an additional 231,470 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Pioneer Natural Resources by 25.7% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,239,964 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $743,734,000 after buying an additional 662,891 shares in the last quarter. 80.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Pioneer Natural Resources alerts:

Pioneer Natural Resources Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of PXD stock opened at $256.87 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $234.36 and its 200 day moving average is $233.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $60.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.69 and a beta of 1.30. Pioneer Natural Resources has a 12-month low of $190.56 and a 12-month high of $260.42. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

Pioneer Natural Resources Cuts Dividend

Pioneer Natural Resources ( NYSE:PXD Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The oil and gas development company reported $5.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.41 by ($0.13). The business had revenue of $5.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.28 billion. Pioneer Natural Resources had a return on equity of 22.42% and a net margin of 25.28%. The company’s revenue was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $5.91 EPS. Research analysts expect that Pioneer Natural Resources will post 20.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 4th were given a dividend of $2.56 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 1st. This represents a $10.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.99%. Pioneer Natural Resources’s payout ratio is 24.70%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PXD has been the subject of a number of research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $269.00 to $250.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. Susquehanna increased their price target on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $237.00 to $246.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, March 4th. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $276.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $243.00 to $224.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $254.90.

View Our Latest Report on Pioneer Natural Resources

Insider Activity

In other news, Director J Kenneth Thompson sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $250,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 16,070 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,017,500. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Mark H. Kleinman sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $234.35, for a total transaction of $820,225.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 49,856 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,683,753.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director J Kenneth Thompson sold 1,000 shares of Pioneer Natural Resources stock in a transaction on Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $250,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 16,070 shares in the company, valued at $4,017,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 33,350 shares of company stock worth $8,175,628 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

Pioneer Natural Resources Profile

(Free Report)

Pioneer Natural Resources Company operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company in the United States. The company explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and gas. It has operations in the Midland Basin in West Texas. The company was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in Irving, Texas.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PXD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Pioneer Natural Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pioneer Natural Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.