Cadent Capital Advisors LLC Cuts Stock Position in Chimera Investment Co. (NYSE:CIM)

Cadent Capital Advisors LLC lowered its position in Chimera Investment Co. (NYSE:CIM – Free Report) by 42.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 422,384 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 313,440 shares during the period. Chimera Investment makes up about 1.0% of Cadent Capital Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest position. Cadent Capital Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.19% of Chimera Investment worth $2,108,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in Chimera Investment by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 121,754 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,074,000 after purchasing an additional 1,096 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its position in Chimera Investment by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 24,728 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $298,000 after purchasing an additional 1,493 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its position in Chimera Investment by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 319,647 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,669,000 after purchasing an additional 1,558 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its position in Chimera Investment by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 74,942 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $391,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in Chimera Investment by 14.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 13,044 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $121,000 after acquiring an additional 1,611 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.44% of the company’s stock.

Get Chimera Investment alerts:

Chimera Investment Stock Performance

CIM opened at $4.43 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.00, a current ratio of 0.12 and a quick ratio of 0.12. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $4.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.95. Chimera Investment Co. has a 1 year low of $4.17 and a 1 year high of $6.49. The stock has a market cap of $1.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.24 and a beta of 1.68.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, UBS Group started coverage on shares of Chimera Investment in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $5.50 target price for the company.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on CIM

About Chimera Investment

(Free Report)

Chimera Investment Corporation operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) in the United States. The company, through its subsidiaries, invests in a portfolio of mortgage assets, including residential mortgage loans, agency residential mortgage-backed securities, non-agency residential mortgage-backed securities, agency mortgage-backed securities secured by pools of commercial mortgage loans, business purpose and investor loans, and other real estate related securities.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CIM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chimera Investment Co. (NYSE:CIM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Chimera Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chimera Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.