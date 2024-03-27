Cadent Capital Advisors LLC Has $12.55 Million Holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP)

Cadent Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Free Report) by 0.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 79,532 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 726 shares during the quarter. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF makes up approximately 6.2% of Cadent Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Cadent Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF were worth $12,550,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. acquired a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. acquired a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Bartlett & CO. Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the 4th quarter worth $44,000.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Stock Performance

Shares of RSP stock opened at $166.12 on Wednesday. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a 1 year low of $133.34 and a 1 year high of $168.18. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $160.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of $151.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.96 billion, a PE ratio of 16.13 and a beta of 1.05.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Company Profile

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

