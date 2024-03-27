Cadent Capital Advisors LLC Increases Position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY)

Cadent Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY – Free Report) by 1.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 106,760 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,060 shares during the quarter. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF accounts for approximately 6.6% of Cadent Capital Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. Cadent Capital Advisors LLC owned 0.06% of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF worth $13,342,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Barclays PLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Live Oak Investment Partners bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. West Tower Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Cardiff Park Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 43.9% in the 3rd quarter. Cardiff Park Advisors LLC now owns 328 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period.

Get SPDR S&P Dividend ETF alerts:

SPDR S&P Dividend ETF Trading Down 0.2 %

NYSEARCA:SDY opened at $128.25 on Wednesday. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF has a 12 month low of $109.87 and a 12 month high of $129.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.83 billion, a PE ratio of 14.72 and a beta of 0.86. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $125.33 and its 200 day moving average is $120.91.

About SPDR S&P Dividend ETF

The SPDR S&P Dividend ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P High Yield Dividend Aristocrats Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of the 60 highest dividend yielding S&P Composite 1500 Index constituents that have followed a managed-dividends policy of consistently increasing dividends every year for at least 25 consecutive years.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SDY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P Dividend ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P Dividend ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.