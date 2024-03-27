Cadent Capital Advisors LLC Lowers Position in Brookdale Senior Living Inc. (NYSE:BKD)

Cadent Capital Advisors LLC decreased its stake in shares of Brookdale Senior Living Inc. (NYSE:BKD – Free Report) by 49.4% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 21,800 shares of the company’s stock after selling 21,250 shares during the quarter. Cadent Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Brookdale Senior Living were worth $127,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in BKD. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Brookdale Senior Living by 25.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 30,796,560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $217,115,000 after buying an additional 6,299,168 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Brookdale Senior Living by 339,360,800.0% in the 2nd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 3,393,609 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,321,000 after purchasing an additional 3,393,608 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Brookdale Senior Living in the 4th quarter worth $8,858,000. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Brookdale Senior Living by 157.1% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 4,200,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,467,000 after purchasing an additional 2,566,441 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG increased its holdings in shares of Brookdale Senior Living by 140.4% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 4,198,521 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,462,000 after purchasing an additional 2,451,966 shares in the last quarter.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have commented on BKD shares. Bank of America raised Brookdale Senior Living from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $3.95 to $6.00 in a report on Friday, December 15th. TheStreet raised Brookdale Senior Living from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Friday, December 29th.

Brookdale Senior Living Stock Performance

NYSE:BKD opened at $6.44 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.13. Brookdale Senior Living Inc. has a 52-week low of $2.44 and a 52-week high of $6.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.40, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.22 billion, a PE ratio of -7.67 and a beta of 1.31.

Brookdale Senior Living (NYSE:BKD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The company reported ($0.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.21). Brookdale Senior Living had a negative net margin of 6.27% and a negative return on equity of 44.01%. The company had revenue of $754.48 million for the quarter. Analysts forecast that Brookdale Senior Living Inc. will post -0.66 EPS for the current year.

Brookdale Senior Living Profile

Brookdale Senior Living Inc owns, manages, and operates senior living communities in the United States. It operates in three segments: Independent Living, Assisted Living and Memory Care, and Continuing Care Retirement Communities (CCRCs). The Independent Living segment owns or leases communities comprising independent and assisted living units in a single community that are primarily designed for middle to upper income seniors.

