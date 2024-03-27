Cadent Capital Advisors LLC Raises Stake in Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM)

Cadent Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM – Free Report) by 0.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 24,256 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 117 shares during the period. Yum! Brands accounts for about 1.6% of Cadent Capital Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest holding. Cadent Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Yum! Brands were worth $3,169,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of YUM. Fortitude Family Office LLC purchased a new position in Yum! Brands during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Rise Advisors LLC lifted its position in Yum! Brands by 1,190.5% during the 3rd quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 271 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the period. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC purchased a new position in Yum! Brands during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Clear Street Markets LLC increased its stake in Yum! Brands by 28,400.0% during the 4th quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 285 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 284 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legacy Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Yum! Brands during the 3rd quarter valued at about $40,000. 82.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Yum! Brands Stock Performance

YUM stock opened at $134.79 on Wednesday. Yum! Brands, Inc. has a one year low of $115.53 and a one year high of $143.24. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $134.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $128.68. The company has a market capitalization of $37.92 billion, a PE ratio of 24.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.10.

Yum! Brands Increases Dividend

Yum! Brands ( NYSE:YUM Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The restaurant operator reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.39 by ($0.13). Yum! Brands had a negative return on equity of 17.76% and a net margin of 22.57%. The company had revenue of $2.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.11 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.31 EPS. Yum! Brands’s quarterly revenue was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Yum! Brands, Inc. will post 5.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 8th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 21st were given a $0.67 dividend. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.99%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 20th. This is a boost from Yum! Brands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.61. Yum! Brands’s payout ratio is currently 47.94%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP David Eric Russell sold 9,919 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.63, for a total value of $1,285,799.97. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 18,661 shares in the company, valued at $2,419,025.43. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Yum! Brands news, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 7,067 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.34, for a total transaction of $963,514.78. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 175,377 shares in the company, valued at $23,910,900.18. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP David Eric Russell sold 9,919 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.63, for a total transaction of $1,285,799.97. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 18,661 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,419,025.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 20,742 shares of company stock worth $2,734,628. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have weighed in on YUM. TD Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Yum! Brands from $144.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Yum! Brands from $133.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Yum! Brands from $164.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Yum! Brands from $145.00 to $141.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Yum! Brands from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their target price for the company from $150.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $145.00.

Yum! Brands Company Profile

(Free Report)

Yum! Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants worldwide. The company operates through the KFC Division, the Taco Bell Division, the Pizza Hut Division, and the Habit Burger Grill Division segments. It also operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Taco Bell, and The Habit Burger Grill brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, made-to-order chargrilled burgers, sandwiches, Mexican-style food categories, and other food products.

See Also

