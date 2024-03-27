Cadent Capital Advisors LLC Sells 1,395 Shares of ONE Gas, Inc. (NYSE:OGS)

Cadent Capital Advisors LLC cut its holdings in shares of ONE Gas, Inc. (NYSE:OGS – Free Report) by 8.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,225 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,395 shares during the quarter. Cadent Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in ONE Gas were worth $970,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its stake in ONE Gas by 4.5% in the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,994 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $264,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Partners II LLC increased its stake in ONE Gas by 1.9% in the first quarter. Advisor Partners II LLC now owns 6,963 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $552,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its stake in ONE Gas by 1.0% in the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 14,329 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,009,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in ONE Gas by 0.5% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 29,561 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,081,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its stake in ONE Gas by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 3,299 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $250,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. 88.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ONE Gas Trading Down 1.1 %

OGS opened at $61.83 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.52 and a quick ratio of 0.39. ONE Gas, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $55.50 and a fifty-two week high of $83.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.50 billion, a PE ratio of 14.93, a P/E/G ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 0.65. The company’s 50-day moving average is $60.92 and its 200 day moving average is $63.37.

ONE Gas Increases Dividend

ONE Gas ( NYSE:OGS Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The utilities provider reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27. ONE Gas had a net margin of 9.75% and a return on equity of 8.63%. The company had revenue of $605.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $751.77 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.23 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 26.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that ONE Gas, Inc. will post 3.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 23rd were paid a $0.66 dividend. This is a positive change from ONE Gas’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 22nd. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.27%. ONE Gas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 63.77%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have weighed in on OGS shares. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH raised shares of ONE Gas from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $64.50 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of ONE Gas from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of ONE Gas from $57.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 21st. Finally, Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of ONE Gas from $67.00 to $63.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, ONE Gas currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $64.93.

ONE Gas Company Profile

ONE Gas, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a regulated natural gas distribution company in the United States. The company provides natural gas distribution services to approximately 2.3 million customers in Oklahoma, Kansas, and Texas. It serves residential, commercial, and transportation customers.

