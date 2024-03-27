Cadent Capital Advisors LLC Sells 222 Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGSH)

Cadent Capital Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGSH – Free Report) by 2.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,978 shares of the company’s stock after selling 222 shares during the quarter. Cadent Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF were worth $640,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of VGSH. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its position in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF by 51.4% during the second quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Union Savings Bank acquired a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Impact Partnership Wealth LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF by 127.8% during the third quarter. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC now owns 729 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 409 shares during the last quarter.

VGSH opened at $58.06 on Wednesday. Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF has a 12-month low of $57.33 and a 12-month high of $58.81. The business has a 50 day moving average of $58.13 and a 200-day moving average of $57.93.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 4th were given a $0.1927 dividend. This represents a $2.31 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.98%. This is a boost from Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 1st.

Vanguard Short Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

