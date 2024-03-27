Cadent Capital Advisors LLC Sells 28,781 Shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT)

Cadent Capital Advisors LLC reduced its position in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT – Free Report) by 44.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 36,453 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 28,781 shares during the quarter. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF comprises approximately 1.8% of Cadent Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Cadent Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $3,604,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of TLT. Stephens Inc. AR increased its stake in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 122.9% in the second quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 131,864 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $13,574,000 after purchasing an additional 72,702 shares during the period. ONE Advisory Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 765.1% during the third quarter. ONE Advisory Partners LLC now owns 43,759 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,881,000 after buying an additional 38,701 shares during the period. Summit Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 3,329.8% during the second quarter. Summit Financial LLC now owns 80,771 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $8,315,000 after buying an additional 78,416 shares during the period. Portside Wealth Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at $5,463,000. Finally, Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton increased its stake in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 8,825.0% during the fourth quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 357 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 353 shares during the period. 66.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF stock opened at $93.77 on Wednesday. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $82.42 and a 12 month high of $108.87. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $94.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $92.42.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Dividend Announcement

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Profile

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 4th were paid a dividend of $0.2952 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 1st. This represents a $3.54 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.78%.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities greater than 20 years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S. 20+ Year Treasury Bond Index (the Underlying Index), which measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of 20 or more years.

