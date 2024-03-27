Cadent Capital Advisors LLC Sells 28,781 Shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT)

Cadent Capital Advisors LLC lowered its position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT – Free Report) by 44.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 36,453 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 28,781 shares during the period. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF comprises approximately 1.8% of Cadent Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 20th largest position. Cadent Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $3,604,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Blackston Financial Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth $332,000. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $614,000. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 56.3% during the 4th quarter. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,035 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $399,000 after buying an additional 1,453 shares in the last quarter. Portside Wealth Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $4,083,000. Finally, Custos Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $5,897,000. Institutional investors own 66.54% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:TLT opened at $93.77 on Wednesday. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $82.42 and a 12 month high of $108.87. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $94.09 and its 200 day moving average is $92.42.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 7th. Investors of record on Monday, March 4th were issued a dividend of $0.2952 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 1st. This represents a $3.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.78%.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities greater than 20 years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S. 20+ Year Treasury Bond Index (the Underlying Index), which measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of 20 or more years.

