Cadent Capital Advisors LLC Sells 334 Shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY)

Cadent Capital Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY – Free Report) by 2.1% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 15,742 shares of the company’s stock after selling 334 shares during the quarter. Cadent Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $1,291,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Towneley Capital Management Inc DE bought a new stake in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $240,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 10,973 shares of the company’s stock worth $900,000 after purchasing an additional 604 shares during the last quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $55,000. 3EDGE Asset Management LP bought a new stake in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $15,360,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 2,792,956 shares of the company’s stock valued at $229,134,000 after acquiring an additional 67,091 shares in the last quarter. 18.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SHY stock opened at $81.74 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $81.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $81.49. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $80.55 and a 1-year high of $82.61.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 7th. Investors of record on Monday, March 4th were issued a $0.2405 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 1st. This represents a $2.89 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.53%.

The iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (SHY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the U.S. Treasury 1-3 Year index. The fund tracks a market weighted index of debt issued by the US Treasury with 1-3 years remaining to maturity. Treasury STRIPS are excluded. SHY was launched on Jul 22, 2002 and is managed by BlackRock.

