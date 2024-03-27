Cadent Capital Advisors LLC Trims Holdings in iShares U.S. Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW)

Cadent Capital Advisors LLC reduced its position in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW – Free Report) by 3.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 52,528 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,646 shares during the period. iShares U.S. Technology ETF comprises 3.2% of Cadent Capital Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Cadent Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Technology ETF were worth $6,448,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 22.7% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,989,447 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $446,154,000 after purchasing an additional 1,109,984 shares during the last quarter. PGIM Custom Harvest LLC boosted its holdings in iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 1.9% in the third quarter. PGIM Custom Harvest LLC now owns 4,311,874 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $452,402,000 after acquiring an additional 81,615 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 43.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,587,110 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $240,110,000 after acquiring an additional 788,079 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 16.8% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,360,323 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $256,968,000 after acquiring an additional 338,649 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 11.4% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,361,643 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $148,242,000 after acquiring an additional 139,378 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of IYW stock opened at $135.21 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $131.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $119.89. iShares U.S. Technology ETF has a one year low of $87.82 and a one year high of $137.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.91 billion, a PE ratio of 21.40 and a beta of 1.15.

iShares U.S. Technology ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Technology Sector Index Fund (the Fund) is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Technology Index (the Index).

