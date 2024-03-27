Cadent Capital Advisors LLC Trims Holdings in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Cadent Capital Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Free Report) by 2.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,286 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 117 shares during the quarter. Cadent Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $1,011,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in GLD. Intrepid Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC lifted its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 350.0% during the third quarter. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC now owns 180 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in SPDR Gold Shares in the third quarter worth $34,000. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Gold Shares in the first quarter worth $36,000. Finally, TD Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 83.3% during the fourth quarter. TD Capital Management LLC now owns 220 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. 42.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get SPDR Gold Shares alerts:

SPDR Gold Shares Price Performance

Shares of GLD opened at $201.65 on Wednesday. SPDR Gold Shares has a one year low of $168.30 and a one year high of $203.92. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $191.68 and its 200-day moving average is $186.05.

SPDR Gold Shares Company Profile

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Gold Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Gold Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.