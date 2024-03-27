Cadent Capital Advisors LLC Trims Stake in iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU)

Cadent Capital Advisors LLC cut its stake in iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU – Free Report) by 3.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 32,122 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,190 shares during the period. Cadent Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Gold Trust were worth $1,254,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 6.7% in the third quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 99,513 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,482,000 after purchasing an additional 6,263 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its holdings in iShares Gold Trust by 57.6% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 205,700 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $7,197,000 after acquiring an additional 75,200 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in iShares Gold Trust by 96.8% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 275,900 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $9,654,000 after acquiring an additional 135,700 shares in the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in iShares Gold Trust by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 14,891 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $581,000 after acquiring an additional 699 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mutual Advisors LLC grew its holdings in iShares Gold Trust by 12.6% during the 4th quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 49,260 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,923,000 after acquiring an additional 5,515 shares in the last quarter. 59.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of iShares Gold Trust stock opened at $41.20 on Wednesday. iShares Gold Trust has a 1 year low of $34.35 and a 1 year high of $41.66. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $39.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $37.99.

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

