Cadent Capital Advisors LLC Trims Stake in Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund, Inc. (NYSE:KYN)

Cadent Capital Advisors LLC cut its stake in Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund, Inc. (NYSE:KYN – Free Report) by 4.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 856,910 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 35,804 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund accounts for 3.7% of Cadent Capital Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Cadent Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund were worth $7,524,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in KYN. Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund by 232.8% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 3,193,349 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,038,000 after acquiring an additional 2,233,838 shares during the last quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund by 113.8% in the third quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 828,914 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,971,000 after buying an additional 441,158 shares during the period. Prevail Innovative Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund in the second quarter valued at approximately $2,889,000. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund by 12.9% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,044,706 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,306,000 after buying an additional 348,488 shares during the period. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund by 31.9% in the third quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,424,964 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,984,000 after buying an additional 344,929 shares during the period.

Get Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund alerts:

Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund Price Performance

Shares of KYN opened at $9.84 on Wednesday. Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund, Inc. has a 52-week low of $7.84 and a 52-week high of $9.88. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $9.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.67.

Insider Buying and Selling at Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund

Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund Profile

In other news, President James C. Baker bought 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 10th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $8.84 per share, with a total value of $442,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 681,039 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,020,384.76. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website

(Free Report)

Kayne Anderson MLP Investment Company is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by KA Fund Advisors, LLC. It is co-managed by Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors, L.P. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It invests in stocks of companies operating in the energy sector.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KYN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund, Inc. (NYSE:KYN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.