CaixaBank, S.A. (OTCMKTS:CAIXY) Declares Annual Dividend of $0.10

CaixaBank, S.A. (OTCMKTS:CAIXY – Get Free Report) announced an annual dividend on Tuesday, March 26th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 4th will be paid a dividend of 0.1009 per share on Thursday, April 18th. This represents a yield of 5.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 3rd.
CaixaBank Stock Up 2.3 %
Shares of CAIXY opened at $1.80 on Wednesday. CaixaBank has a 12 month low of $1.08 and a 12 month high of $1.81. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $1.49 and its 200-day moving average is $1.40.
About CaixaBank
