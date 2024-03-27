Canoo (NYSE:GOEV) Shares Up 2.6%

Canoo Inc. (NYSE:GOEV – Get Free Report) shares rose 2.6% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $4.67 and last traded at $4.39. Approximately 5,838,753 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 24% from the average daily volume of 7,648,100 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.28.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on GOEV. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on Canoo from $34.50 to $17.25 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Wedbush began coverage on shares of Canoo in a report on Friday, January 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $92.00 target price for the company. Finally, Alliance Global Partners cut their target price on shares of Canoo from $20.00 to $18.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 15th.

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.81. The company has a current ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GOEV. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its stake in shares of Canoo by 745.0% during the 4th quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 117,540 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 103,630 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Canoo during the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in Canoo by 32.9% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 17,951 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 4,448 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Canoo by 306.1% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 132,779 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 100,079 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in Canoo by 1,133.1% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 27,745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 25,495 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 36.23% of the company’s stock.

Canoo Inc, a mobility technology company, designs, engineers, develops, and manufactures electric vehicles for commercial and consumer markets in the United States. The company offers lifestyle delivery vehicles, lifestyle vehicles, multi-purpose delivery vehicles, and pickups. It also provides multi-purpose platform architecture is a self-contained, fully functional rolling chassis that directly houses the critical components for operation of an EV.

