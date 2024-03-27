Caribou Biosciences (NASDAQ:CRBU) Trading Up 6.5%

Caribou Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRBU – Get Free Report)’s share price rose 6.5% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $5.59 and last traded at $5.57. Approximately 298,268 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 82% from the average daily volume of 1,614,575 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.23.
Separately, HC Wainwright raised their target price on shares of Caribou Biosciences from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th.
Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Granahan Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Caribou Biosciences by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Granahan Investment Management LLC now owns 138,330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $793,000 after purchasing an additional 1,952 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Caribou Biosciences by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 412,625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,754,000 after purchasing an additional 2,176 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in shares of Caribou Biosciences by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 87,473 shares of the company’s stock valued at $464,000 after purchasing an additional 2,255 shares in the last quarter. Stansberry Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Caribou Biosciences by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Stansberry Asset Management LLC now owns 70,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $440,000 after purchasing an additional 2,342 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG boosted its position in shares of Caribou Biosciences by 7.2% during the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 34,996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $368,000 after purchasing an additional 2,360 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.51% of the company’s stock.
Caribou Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of genome-edited allogeneic cell therapies for the treatment of hematologic malignancies and solid tumors in the United States and internationally. Its lead product candidates are CB-010, an allogeneic anti-CD19 CAR-T cell therapy that is in phase 1 clinical trial to treat relapsed or refractory B cell non-Hodgkin lymphoma; and CB-011, an allogeneic anti-BCMA CAR-T cell therapy that is in phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma.
