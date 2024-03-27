Caribou Biosciences (NASDAQ:CRBU) Trading Up 6.5%

Caribou Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRBU – Get Free Report)’s share price rose 6.5% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $5.59 and last traded at $5.57. Approximately 298,268 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 82% from the average daily volume of 1,614,575 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.23.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, HC Wainwright raised their target price on shares of Caribou Biosciences from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th.

Get Caribou Biosciences alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Caribou Biosciences

Caribou Biosciences Stock Performance

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Caribou Biosciences

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.54.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Granahan Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Caribou Biosciences by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Granahan Investment Management LLC now owns 138,330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $793,000 after purchasing an additional 1,952 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Caribou Biosciences by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 412,625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,754,000 after purchasing an additional 2,176 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in shares of Caribou Biosciences by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 87,473 shares of the company’s stock valued at $464,000 after purchasing an additional 2,255 shares in the last quarter. Stansberry Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Caribou Biosciences by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Stansberry Asset Management LLC now owns 70,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $440,000 after purchasing an additional 2,342 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG boosted its position in shares of Caribou Biosciences by 7.2% during the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 34,996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $368,000 after purchasing an additional 2,360 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.51% of the company’s stock.

About Caribou Biosciences

(Get Free Report)

Caribou Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of genome-edited allogeneic cell therapies for the treatment of hematologic malignancies and solid tumors in the United States and internationally. Its lead product candidates are CB-010, an allogeneic anti-CD19 CAR-T cell therapy that is in phase 1 clinical trial to treat relapsed or refractory B cell non-Hodgkin lymphoma; and CB-011, an allogeneic anti-BCMA CAR-T cell therapy that is in phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Caribou Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Caribou Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.