Cipher Mining (NASDAQ:CIFR) Trading 14.1% Higher

Cipher Mining Inc. (NASDAQ:CIFR – Get Free Report) shares traded up 14.1% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $5.33 and last traded at $5.27. 2,553,259 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 72% from the average session volume of 9,027,912 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.62.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $5.00 target price on shares of Cipher Mining in a research report on Monday, March 18th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $4.50 price target on shares of Cipher Mining in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and set a $5.00 price target on shares of Cipher Mining in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $5.50 price objective on shares of Cipher Mining in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $5.25.

The company has a quick ratio of 4.60, a current ratio of 4.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.17.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Cipher Mining by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,492,636 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,425,000 after acquiring an additional 177,676 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Cipher Mining by 18.5% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,433,554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,960,000 after acquiring an additional 379,931 shares in the last quarter. First Financial Bankshares Inc bought a new stake in shares of Cipher Mining during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $9,901,000. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Cipher Mining by 208.0% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,197,387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,285,000 after acquiring an additional 1,483,836 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in Cipher Mining by 40.3% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,968,505 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,130,000 after buying an additional 564,956 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 12.26% of the company’s stock.

Cipher Mining Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development and operation of industrial scale bitcoin mining data centers in the United States. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York. Cipher Mining Inc operates as a subsidiary of Bitfury Holding B.V.

