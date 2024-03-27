Cogent Biosciences (NASDAQ:COGT) Stock Price Down 5.2%

Cogent Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:COGT – Get Free Report) shares traded down 5.2% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $6.01 and last traded at $6.06. 194,680 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 91% from the average session volume of 2,250,914 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.39.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently commented on COGT. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 price objective on shares of Cogent Biosciences in a research note on Monday, February 26th. HC Wainwright cut their target price on Cogent Biosciences from $27.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 15th. Leerink Partnrs reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Cogent Biosciences in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Robert W. Baird restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $8.00 price target (down from $14.00) on shares of Cogent Biosciences in a report on Monday, February 26th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Cogent Biosciences from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Cogent Biosciences currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.67.

Get Cogent Biosciences alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on COGT

Cogent Biosciences Price Performance

The business has a fifty day moving average price of $6.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $606.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.43 and a beta of 1.52.

Cogent Biosciences (NASDAQ:COGT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 26th. The technology company reported ($0.63) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.55) by ($0.08). On average, research analysts predict that Cogent Biosciences, Inc. will post -1.87 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of COGT. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cogent Biosciences by 1,322.5% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,569,781 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $44,555,000 after acquiring an additional 4,248,521 shares in the last quarter. Commodore Capital LP grew its holdings in Cogent Biosciences by 16.6% in the second quarter. Commodore Capital LP now owns 5,566,026 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $65,902,000 after purchasing an additional 793,605 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new stake in shares of Cogent Biosciences in the third quarter valued at approximately $401,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Cogent Biosciences by 204.3% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 592,492 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,777,000 after buying an additional 397,765 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in Cogent Biosciences by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 82,241 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $802,000 after acquiring an additional 2,522 shares during the period.

Cogent Biosciences Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Cogent Biosciences, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on developing precision therapies for genetically defined diseases. Its lead product candidate includes bezuclastinib (CGT9486), a selective tyrosine kinase inhibitor designed to target mutations within the KIT receptor tyrosine kinase, including KIT D816V KIT D816V mutation that drives systemic mastocytosis, as well as other mutations in KIT exon 17, which are found in patients with advanced gastrointestinal stromal tumors.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Cogent Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cogent Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.