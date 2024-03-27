Cohen & Steers Closed-End Opportunity Fund, Inc. to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.09 (NYSE:FOF)

Cohen & Steers Closed-End Opportunity Fund, Inc. (NYSE:FOF – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, March 26th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 11th will be given a dividend of 0.087 per share on Friday, June 28th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 11th.
Cohen & Steers Closed-End Opportunity Fund Trading Up 0.7 %
FOF opened at $11.59 on Wednesday. Cohen & Steers Closed-End Opportunity Fund has a 12-month low of $9.59 and a 12-month high of $11.75. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $11.34 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.93.
Insider Buying and Selling at Cohen & Steers Closed-End Opportunity Fund
In other Cohen & Steers Closed-End Opportunity Fund news, Portfolio Manager Jeffrey Palma acquired 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 27th. The stock was bought at an average price of $11.11 per share, with a total value of $49,995.00. Following the purchase, the portfolio manager now owns 9,046 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $100,501.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cohen & Steers Closed-End Opportunity Fund
Cohen & Steers Closed-End Opportunity Fund Company Profile
Cohen & Steers Closed-End Opportunity Fund, Inc is a close-ended fund of funds launched by Cohen & Steers Inc It is managed by Cohen & Steers Capital Management, Inc The fund invests in funds investing in public equity markets. It also invests in funds investing in convertible securities, preferred securities, high yield securities and real estate, energy, utility, and other equity or income-oriented strategies.
